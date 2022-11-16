Patch Notes v0.0.6

Hey guys!
Let's check all the v0.0.6 patch info!
News
- Tooltip to show status description on "Power Ups" screen.
- New level of corruption (4/10).
- New Enemy "Screamer"
- New Enemy "Screamer's Children"
- New initial achievements giving a lot of gold
- New option in settings to see mobs behind trees [Beta]
- The Purple Firefly now has a new explosion
- New display for Critical Damage
- Turn auto aim on and off with shortcuts, without having to go to options
- Option to change cursor design in options
- Option to change crosshair design in options
Changes
- Tentacles no longer deal damage on contact, only on attacks.
- Iron Armor is now slightly weaker
- Talent "Dark Link" is now stronger
- The Silver Wolf now follows the player longer
- The amount of XP to level up has been increased
- Vylat's Scarlet Sword Drain Chance has been reduced
Fixes
- The "Celestial Sword" no longer chases totems
- Can't accidentally choose an option when passing a level
- The "Thunder Staff" now correctly appears on the end screen
- Talent "Rebirth" now works correctly
- Talent "Outburst" no longer appears on the end screen
- Can no longer unlock higher corruption levels by replaying level 1
Main features of the NOVEMBER updates
- New passives for characters
- New corruption levels
- Weapon Fusion System
-
- Achievements and Weapons
- Secret Achievements
- Secret Vendor
- New Maps
- Tooltips
- New Glyphs for Passives and Racials
- Familiars System
If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛♀️🙏🏽
Join us discord!
Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!
See you in the next update, tomorrow!
Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia
Changed files in this update