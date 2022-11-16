Patch Notes v0.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9946877 · Last edited 16 November 2022 – 03:46:16 UTC by Wendy

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.0.6 patch info!

News

Tooltip to show status description on "Power Ups" screen.

New level of corruption (4/10).

New Enemy "Screamer"

New Enemy "Screamer's Children"

New initial achievements giving a lot of gold

New option in settings to see mobs behind trees [Beta]

The Purple Firefly now has a new explosion

New display for Critical Damage

Turn auto aim on and off with shortcuts, without having to go to options

Option to change cursor design in options

Option to change crosshair design in options

Changes

Tentacles no longer deal damage on contact, only on attacks.

Iron Armor is now slightly weaker

Talent "Dark Link" is now stronger

The Silver Wolf now follows the player longer

The amount of XP to level up has been increased

Vylat's Scarlet Sword Drain Chance has been reduced

Fixes

The "Celestial Sword" no longer chases totems

Can't accidentally choose an option when passing a level

The "Thunder Staff" now correctly appears on the end screen

Talent "Rebirth" now works correctly

Talent "Outburst" no longer appears on the end screen

Can no longer unlock higher corruption levels by replaying level 1

New passives for characters

New corruption levels

Weapon Fusion System

Achievements and Weapons

Secret Achievements

Secret Vendor

New Maps

Tooltips

New Glyphs for Passives and Racials

Familiars System

If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛‍♀️🙏🏽

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!

See you in the next update, tomorrow!

Thank you so much!

Pyxeralia