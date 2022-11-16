 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Scarlet Tower update for 16 November 2022

Patch Notes v0.0.6

Share · View all patches · Build 9946877 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!

Let's check all the v0.0.6 patch info!

News
  • Tooltip to show status description on "Power Ups" screen.
  • New level of corruption (4/10).
  • New Enemy "Screamer"
  • New Enemy "Screamer's Children"
  • New initial achievements giving a lot of gold
  • New option in settings to see mobs behind trees [Beta]
  • The Purple Firefly now has a new explosion
  • New display for Critical Damage
  • Turn auto aim on and off with shortcuts, without having to go to options
  • Option to change cursor design in options
  • Option to change crosshair design in options
Changes
  • Tentacles no longer deal damage on contact, only on attacks.
  • Iron Armor is now slightly weaker
  • Talent "Dark Link" is now stronger
  • The Silver Wolf now follows the player longer
  • The amount of XP to level up has been increased
  • Vylat's Scarlet Sword Drain Chance has been reduced
Fixes
  • The "Celestial Sword" no longer chases totems
  • Can't accidentally choose an option when passing a level
  • The "Thunder Staff" now correctly appears on the end screen
  • Talent "Rebirth" now works correctly
  • Talent "Outburst" no longer appears on the end screen
  • Can no longer unlock higher corruption levels by replaying level 1
Main features of the NOVEMBER updates
  • New passives for characters
  • New corruption levels
  • Weapon Fusion System
    • Achievements and Weapons
  • Secret Achievements
  • Secret Vendor
  • New Maps
  • Tooltips
  • New Glyphs for Passives and Racials
  • Familiars System

If you're enjoying the game, don't forget to rate us on steam, it helps us a lot! 🧛‍♀️🙏🏽

Join us discord!

https://discord.gg/SMUMaKJ6qX

Help us by reporting bugs found or with ideas in the #bug-report #ideas discord channel!

See you in the next update, tomorrow!

Thank you so much!
Pyxeralia

Changed files in this update

Depot 2181721
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link