Update for 16th November 2022

- Small extras.
- Some audio reduced as much as possible.
- Penanggalan speed increased.
- Dialogue reduced as much as possible.
- Some audio clips changed.
Would be interesting to know that, before release, the game was originally a hide and seek game. But the sight of a flying head opening doors and chests with its teeth was hilarious and ridiculous. Not too mention it breaks from original existing lore.
Game will remain a slow paced walking sim. Future games will be hide and seek with different enemy.
Thank you to everyone who bought the game and please leave a review, good, bad, it's all OK.
Changed files in this update