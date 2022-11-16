Update for 16th November 2022

Small extras.

Some audio reduced as much as possible.

Penanggalan speed increased.

Dialogue reduced as much as possible.

Some audio clips changed.

Would be interesting to know that, before release, the game was originally a hide and seek game. But the sight of a flying head opening doors and chests with its teeth was hilarious and ridiculous. Not too mention it breaks from original existing lore.

Game will remain a slow paced walking sim. Future games will be hide and seek with different enemy.

Thank you to everyone who bought the game and please leave a review, good, bad, it's all OK.