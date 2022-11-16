 Skip to content

The Night Of The Penanggalan update for 16 November 2022

Update for 16th November 2022

Build 9946735 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Small extras.
  • Some audio reduced as much as possible.
  • Penanggalan speed increased.
  • Dialogue reduced as much as possible.
  • Some audio clips changed.

Would be interesting to know that, before release, the game was originally a hide and seek game. But the sight of a flying head opening doors and chests with its teeth was hilarious and ridiculous. Not too mention it breaks from original existing lore.

Game will remain a slow paced walking sim. Future games will be hide and seek with different enemy.

Thank you to everyone who bought the game and please leave a review, good, bad, it's all OK.

