Share · View all patches · Build 9946713 · Last edited 16 November 2022 – 04:09:13 UTC by Wendy

We noticed that some players were having difficulty at the end of the game, so we fixed that and several other issues.

♦ End of the wave lag resolved.

♦ Tiger class + bulleye card issue resolved!

♦ Enemies spawning too fast resolved.

Thank you so much for your feedback!

We will continue to improve the game!