Demolish or Die update for 16 November 2022

November 15 Update

Build 9946449

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Misc:
-Added distance-to-collision-sensitive camera shaking;
-Pedestrians now also get stunned by bullet hits;

Audio:
-Made a sound for bullet hits on human flesh;
-Made sounds of the Shotgun pumping, and of the Sniper reloading;
-Made it so concurrent enemy gun sounds don't overlap, which was rather ear-violating;
-Fixed the issue of pistol sounds making the audio system reach sound count limits, making other sounds not play;

Bug Fixes:
-Reward Stand in the dungeons freezing if the reward was already collected;
-Text for "Screen Space Reflections" not showing in the quality options menu;
-Sand footsteps playing when it shouldn't;
-Player aim debug visualization showing up when closing the weapon store;

Difficulty tweaks:
-Increased player weapon recoil;
-Reduced the value of the coins;

