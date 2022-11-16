November 15 Update

Misc:

-Added distance-to-collision-sensitive camera shaking;

-Pedestrians now also get stunned by bullet hits;

Audio:

-Made a sound for bullet hits on human flesh;

-Made sounds of the Shotgun pumping, and of the Sniper reloading;

-Made it so concurrent enemy gun sounds don't overlap, which was rather ear-violating;

-Fixed the issue of pistol sounds making the audio system reach sound count limits, making other sounds not play;

Bug Fixes:

-Reward Stand in the dungeons freezing if the reward was already collected;

-Text for "Screen Space Reflections" not showing in the quality options menu;

-Sand footsteps playing when it shouldn't;

-Player aim debug visualization showing up when closing the weapon store;

Difficulty tweaks:

-Increased player weapon recoil;

-Reduced the value of the coins;