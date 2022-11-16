Update 1.1.3.0

Hello everyone!

We are excited to release another update for Spirit of the Island! In this version we focused on bug fixes and added some new features as a cherry on top.

New

You can rotate vacancy houses!

We’ve made storage icon a lot more easier to see and read;

We’ve changed the logic behind sleep (we made it less punishing.): now when your character is tired, you can still do anything you’d like to do! You will just walk slowly, but that’s it.

Fixes