Spirit Of The Island update for 16 November 2022

Update 1.1.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

We are excited to release another update for Spirit of the Island! In this version we focused on bug fixes and added some new features as a cherry on top.

New

  • You can rotate vacancy houses!
  • We’ve made storage icon a lot more easier to see and read;
  • We’ve changed the logic behind sleep (we made it less punishing.): now when your character is tired, you can still do anything you’d like to do! You will just walk slowly, but that’s it.

Fixes

  • Fixed some UI text size here and there, mostly the pop-up on item collection;
  • We’ve got rid of the “null” error in multiplayer. It happened when one player used an item which other player didn’t have;
  • We fixed a huge exploit with storage chests and inventory items being out of sync;
  • Fixed a major bug with movable player house in coop;
  • Made lamps turnable again;
  • No more error messages when you are using crafting tables;
  • Storage button now shows up for refrigerators;
  • Fruit trees now grow properly inside the greenhouses;
  • Tourists won’t stop coming back to your island now! We’ve finally fixed that pesky bug;
  • Crops won’t rot inside the greenhouse after you reload your saved game;
  • In Winter you sometimes couldn’t move your buildings around — we’ve fixed that bug too;
  • Updated some localisations.

