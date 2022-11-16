Update 1.1.3.0

Hello everyone!
We are excited to release another update for Spirit of the Island! In this version we focused on bug fixes and added some new features as a cherry on top.
New
- You can rotate vacancy houses!
- We’ve made storage icon a lot more easier to see and read;
- We’ve changed the logic behind sleep (we made it less punishing.): now when your character is tired, you can still do anything you’d like to do! You will just walk slowly, but that’s it.
Fixes
- Fixed some UI text size here and there, mostly the pop-up on item collection;
- We’ve got rid of the “null” error in multiplayer. It happened when one player used an item which other player didn’t have;
- We fixed a huge exploit with storage chests and inventory items being out of sync;
- Fixed a major bug with movable player house in coop;
- Made lamps turnable again;
- No more error messages when you are using crafting tables;
- Storage button now shows up for refrigerators;
- Fruit trees now grow properly inside the greenhouses;
- Tourists won’t stop coming back to your island now! We’ve finally fixed that pesky bug;
- Crops won’t rot inside the greenhouse after you reload your saved game;
- In Winter you sometimes couldn’t move your buildings around — we’ve fixed that bug too;
- Updated some localisations.
Changed files in this update