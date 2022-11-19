Update 1.5

It's been a while!

Hello there fellow Lovelies 💖

Hope you're all doing well! It's been eight years since Lovely Planet was first released and it almost feels like a lifetime ago. I've been on and off with sequels and spinoffs of the original game which some of you might have heard of over the years. I've not been actively supporting older titles for a multitude of reasons, mostly because of my interest in exploring new gameplay and ideas. I want to apologize for being absent from the discussion board and a big thanks to all the community members who have provided support for everyone 🙏

The other reasons range from lazy excuses to formidable technical hurdles that I created for myself unknowingly. With free time on my hands again and a sudden mysterious drive that's bringing me back to working on Lovely Planet 🤨, I've crossed one very big technical hurdle with surprisingly little effort. I won't bore you with the technical details, but the game is now ported over to a newer version of the underlying engine. The biggest change - we're supporting modern 64-bit macOS! And now that the game is better positioned for potential future updates, I'll try to touch it up when I get more time. The Linux build will be a while longer, more updates on that soon.

Hope you are enjoying the game! If you're looking for a fresh challenge and a little bit more variety in gameplay, I'd suggest giving Lovely Planet Remix a look see! It's got a demo too if you'd like to try it first!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1604780

Other than that, I don't have any specifics about what kind of updates we're going to see for Lovely Planet going forward. I'll be taking the winter off to see if I can find some inspiration, maybe I'll prototype a bit. A new title? Ahhh, the good ol' days! Love making videogames!

See you on the leaderboards 💪

Infinite Bliss ✨