Out Now | New England Mountains & Granite Update

The time to explore the New England Mountains has come! The new reserve is out now on every platform, alongside the Granite Update - our biggest free update yet. Let’s dive in!

New England Mountains Reserve

Our latest reserve is set in the autumnal beauty of the New England Mountains - the perfect setting for relaxing yet exciting hunts.

Hunt in stunning surroundings: The New England Mountains reserve features varied landscapes shaped by the passing of time, from open alpine regions to coniferous and mixed woodlands interspersed with lakes and rivers. When you are tired from stalking deer through the spruce or hunting waterfowl along the bends of the river, there is no shortage of perfect opportunities to sit back and take in the picturesque environment around you.

Wildlife, Great Ones, and refined classics: On the uplands and through the trees of the New England Mountains, Hunters have a wealth of wildlife to hunt – from the humble Ring-necked Pheasant to the sneaky Coyote and the majestic Moose. Speaking of the Moose, this gentle giant is now present as one of the extremely rare Great Ones alongside the equally giant Black Bear and the graceful Whitetail Deer. Not only do the Moose and Whitetail Deer have the Great One status in common – along with the stunning Red Fox, they are also among the three beautifully refined animals, who now look better than ever.

New weapon, unique cosmetics: Have it your way! Visit the Weapons Cache at any Outpost, and you will find a new weapon waiting for you. The Patriot is a powerful, modern 0.50 cal break-action muzzleloader made locally in New Hampshire. It is perfect for hunting large prey, but aim carefully – with great power comes… slow reload speed.

The New England Mountains Reserve is available now - get it and start exploring the wilds!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2167630/theHunter_Call_of_the_Wild__New_England_Mountains/

Fully dedicated to answering community feedback with improvements and new features, the Granite Update is out now for all owners of theHunter: Call of the Wild.

Xbox Series X/S and PS5: Get a framerate boost up to 60 FPS on next-gen console for a smoother hunting experience.

Animal Backfilling: Your favorite reserves are getting new residents with the Granite Update. Indeed, we’re backfilling previously-released maps with additional animals. Here’s the full list:

Ring Neck Pheasant - Hirschfelden , Cuatro Colinas

Merriam Turkey - Layton Lake

Gray Wolf , Capercaillie - Medved Taiga

Eurasian Wigeon - Vurhonga Savanna

Collared Peccary - Parque Fernando

Canada Goose - Yukon Valley

Mallard - Te Awaroa

Pronghorn - Rancho Del Arroyo

Green Wing Teal - Mississippi Acres

Have fun revisiting old favorites with these latest additions!

Animal Remastering: The Red Fox, Whitetail Deer and the Moose have received a visual rework with updated textures, furs and models. The Moose is also receiving a full body rework, allowing for better animations!

New Weapon Customization System: Hunt in style with our new customization system, allowing you to tune your weapons’ look with your favorite paints, camos, wraps and more! Head to the dedicated menu next time you’re at an outpost, and test them all till you find a winning combo that’s uniquely yours.

Next time you’ll boot the game, you’ll receive two customization items per reserve you own, plus two more if you’ve purchased New England Mountains. What’s more, you can get six additional items with our free Scope Pack - so make sure to grab it! And for the collectors, we’ve got the Veteran Pack, featuring seven exclusive cosmetic options.

We can’t wait to see how awesome you can make your weapons look!

Additional cool features coming in the Granite Update:

The majestic Moose is now present as one of the extremely rare Great Ones.

We’ve implemented aggressive behavior for the Moose.

We’ve reworked the moose’s audio, including new aggressive calls and more variations for existing ones.

We’ve implemented a new design for the Need Zone info box on the map, which can now display multiple animals’ schedules.

The Harvest Screen has been updated with a Preview Mode.

A new Multi Mount Trophy has been added for a Moose and a Bobwhite Quail called ‘Moosic to my ears’.

Buttons prompts will now properly show when placing portable structures.

We’ve added a Depth of Field toggle in the Graphics Settings on PC.

We’ve added the ability to place and remove waypoints by looking into the binoculars, as well as matching key binding settings.

We’ve added key binding settings for Zooming In and Zooming Out of the Scope/Binoculars.

And there’s more! The team has been hard at work fixing a number of bugs and improving performance. Here’s the full list:

Brought new stability improvements on Xbox.

Fixed a common crash on PS4 when skipping the intro cutscenes and entering the Main Menu.

Fixed an issue on console where vegetation appeared dithered when players viewed it from a short distance.

Fixed the issue in Hope #8 in Layton Lake. Players will now be able to complete it.

Fixed an issue where the glass lens was visible through some scopes, sights and binoculars.

The Rename prompt won’t appear in the Kennel Screen anymore if the player does not own a dog.

Removed the dropdown menus, price & Buy And Name Dog prompt from the Kennel Screen.

The Boomstick perk will now only work with double-barrel shotguns.

Fixed some instances where animals teleported while drinking in Silver Ridge Peaks.

Huntermate and indicators won’t appear anymore when players are in the Trophy Lodge.

Fixed an issue that would cause the hammer of Colt .45 guns to automatically get cocked when manual chambering was on.

Fixed an issue allowing players to run into the lake in Rotonui in Te Awaroa.

Fixed an issue for the M1 IWANIEC weapon with GENZERO night vision where the scope’s reticle overlapped when aiming and shooting.

Alright, hunters! It’s almost time to dive into the beautiful forests of the New England Mountains. But before you go, here’s a couple more information you should know about before your next hunt:

There’s been a population reset for certain animals:

Moose in Layton, Medved, Yukon & Finland

Iberian Mouflon in Cuatro Colinas

Mountain Lions in Silver Ridge Peaks

We’ve also updated the drinking times for specific animals:

Eurasian Lynx in Medved Taiga (3:00 - 6:00)

Bighorn Sheep in Rancho Del Arroyo (11:00 - 14:00)

Mountain Lions in Silver Ridge Peaks (00:00 - 3:00)

With that, you’re fully up to date on everything new in theHunter: Call of the Wild! We hope you’ll enjoy the New England Mountains Reserve, as well as all the improvements we’ve packed into the Granite Update. It was directly inspired by all the ideas, thoughts and feedback you’re continuously sharing with us across our community channels. We appreciate your support, and we can’t wait to hear what you think of today’s update.

Happy hunting!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2167630/theHunter_Call_of_the_Wild__New_England_Mountains/