Common'hood update for 16 November 2022

PATCH 1.0.6

Build 9946056

Patchnotes via Steam Community

PATCH 1.0.6 (11/15/2022)
We have taken the time to read and parse all the comments and suggestions.
We are making our way through critical and most occurring bugs in order to guarantee that everyone has a good experience of the full game.

Patch notes:
-Elevator update
-Missing NPCs update
-End of Day Sequence update
-Technology Tutorials Improved
-Technology tutorials triggered sooner
-Beehive corrected
-Localization of verbs and actions
-Wheat item added to shops
-Performance improvements to Barrenlands
-Loading system improved
-Localization Update to Machine Panel
-Localization Update to some verbs
-Wood Chipper Corrected
-Endgame contracts update

Working on:
-Concrete Tunnel Colliders (trap)
-Loading of large areas optimization
-NPCs Navigation & AI revisions

