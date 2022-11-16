Fixed bow weapon.
Fixed a bug where projectiles wouldn't be shot at where the reticle is pointing.
Added floors underneath most maps.
Combined all boss levels into one.
Fixed footstep sounds.
Fixed a bug where network data would be sent while disconnected.
Improved performance.
FOG update for 16 November 2022
Hotfix
Fixed bow weapon.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update