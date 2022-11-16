 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

FOG update for 16 November 2022

Hotfix

Share · View all patches · Build 9946028 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bow weapon.
Fixed a bug where projectiles wouldn't be shot at where the reticle is pointing.
Added floors underneath most maps.
Combined all boss levels into one.
Fixed footstep sounds.
Fixed a bug where network data would be sent while disconnected.
Improved performance.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2010241
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link