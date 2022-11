Acclimate V0.8.1 f3

Share · View all patches · Build 9945961 · Last edited 16 November 2022 – 01:09:20 UTC by Wendy

Release Notes



KNOWN ISSUES**

• SLIGHT FPS DROP WHEN LOADING A TERRAIN TILE

• STATS ARE STILL IN DEVELOPMENT

CHANGES

• START OF STEAM INTERGRATION TESTING

• GAVE CREDIT WHERE CREDIT IS DUE (CREDIT MENU)

IMPROVEMENTS

• FIXED A BUG THAT WOULD CAUSE EQUIPTING A NEW ITEM TO NOT BE DETECTED

• FPS IMPROVEMENTS

• REDUCED LOAD TIME AND CRASHES THAT WOULD OCCUR ON LOAD PART 1

PACKAGE UPDATES

• EASY BUILD SYSTEM V6.0.1

• ULTIMATE INVENTORY SYSTEM V1.2.11

• GPU INSTANCER V1.75