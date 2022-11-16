 Skip to content

DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE update for 16 November 2022

Queen B Cooking Stream

DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE update for 16 November 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[11/21 at 1 P.M. PT]

SENPAI! Hehe, I mean hi my honeys! I can't let Uncle Death be the ONLY master chef around here—join me for my first IRL stream & help me cook up some tasty meals! (And just between me and my Steam readers... I'll be making pancake mushrooms with a takoyaki machine! I'm so excited!)

I'll be streaming on both Twitch and YouTube, so take your pick—or join us on both platforms—using the links below!

Youtube:
Twitch: bit.ly/GungHoTwitch

Stay up to date with the latest news and announcements from the DEATHVERSE: LET IT DIE universe by following our socials:

DEATHVERSE / LET IT DIE HQ Twitter: @LETITDIETheGame
DEATHVERSE / LET IT DIE HQ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LETITDIETheGame
DEATHVERSE / LET IT DIE HQ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/letitdiethegame
GungHo NA TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@gunghoamerica
Uncle Death Twitter: @UncleDeath4Real
Uncle Death YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/UncleDeathCH

