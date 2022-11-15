 Skip to content

Daddy update for 15 November 2022

Patch 1.0

Patch 1.0

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Player no longer sticks to objects.
-Dialogue Scenes are now skippable.
-Enemy hitboxes have been adjusted to be easier to hit.
-Spaced out cars so the player wouldn't get stuck between them.
-Sensitivity Slider has been revised and should work properly.
-Brightness slider has been added to the settings menu.
-Fixed issue where doors would close and and would no longer be interactable.
-Fixed animation issue when first picking up new weapons.
-Pressing the "Switch Weapons" Key or button while reloading a gun will stop the reload.
-Made adjustments to the terrain to help guide players.

