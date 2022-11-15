-Player no longer sticks to objects.

-Dialogue Scenes are now skippable.

-Enemy hitboxes have been adjusted to be easier to hit.

-Spaced out cars so the player wouldn't get stuck between them.

-Sensitivity Slider has been revised and should work properly.

-Brightness slider has been added to the settings menu.

-Fixed issue where doors would close and and would no longer be interactable.

-Fixed animation issue when first picking up new weapons.

-Pressing the "Switch Weapons" Key or button while reloading a gun will stop the reload.

-Made adjustments to the terrain to help guide players.