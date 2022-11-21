Hotfix 1.9.2 is now available!

Hello Onward Players!

Last week we released patch 1.9.1 to address a number of high priority issues. At the time we were aware that some issues remained, particularly related to lobby stability, which caused players to be kicked back to the main menu. Today we release hotfix 1.9.2 to address these issues. The patch is available now and should download for you automatically.

Change Log

Fixed a stability issue where users would be kicked to the main menu when selecting a custom map after another user leaves the lobby during a map vote

Fixed an issue where magazines and other pick-upables were not properly destroyed leading them to accumulate over rounds, leading to client disconnects and preventing players from joining the lobby

Known Issues