 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Walk with the Living update for 15 November 2022

Update

Share · View all patches · Build 9945417 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

What's in this update?
-Increased Eimear's base level and stats.
-Adjusted Hervor's character sprite.
-Adjusted reinforcements in chapter 6.
-Bug fixes (enemy behavior bugs, etc.)

What to expect next for Walk with the Living?
-Epilogues for all secondary characters (units without unique portraits).
-Buffed enemies on subsequent playthroughs.

Fun facts about Walk with the Living II:
-There are 12 main characters and 11 secondary characters in the game.
-There are 4 main characters and 1 secondary character returning from Walk with the Living.
-There are 3 playable non-human characters.
-2 secondary characters are exclusive to new game plus.

Hope you're doing well in the world :)
CB

Changed files in this update

Walk with the Living Depot 1828221
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link