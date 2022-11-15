Share · View all patches · Build 9945417 · Last edited 16 November 2022 – 00:09:37 UTC by Wendy

What's in this update?

-Increased Eimear's base level and stats.

-Adjusted Hervor's character sprite.

-Adjusted reinforcements in chapter 6.

-Bug fixes (enemy behavior bugs, etc.)

What to expect next for Walk with the Living?

-Epilogues for all secondary characters (units without unique portraits).

-Buffed enemies on subsequent playthroughs.

Fun facts about Walk with the Living II:

-There are 12 main characters and 11 secondary characters in the game.

-There are 4 main characters and 1 secondary character returning from Walk with the Living.

-There are 3 playable non-human characters.

-2 secondary characters are exclusive to new game plus.

Hope you're doing well in the world :)

CB