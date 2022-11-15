What's in this update?
-Increased Eimear's base level and stats.
-Adjusted Hervor's character sprite.
-Adjusted reinforcements in chapter 6.
-Bug fixes (enemy behavior bugs, etc.)
What to expect next for Walk with the Living?
-Epilogues for all secondary characters (units without unique portraits).
-Buffed enemies on subsequent playthroughs.
Fun facts about Walk with the Living II:
-There are 12 main characters and 11 secondary characters in the game.
-There are 4 main characters and 1 secondary character returning from Walk with the Living.
-There are 3 playable non-human characters.
-2 secondary characters are exclusive to new game plus.
Hope you're doing well in the world :)
CB
Changed files in this update