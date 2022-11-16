Hotfix 20.4 - Wrath of the Righteous Fix and Misc Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes

Fixed issue where the Wrath of the Righteous fortune was unobtainable

Fixed issue where dash based attacked would sometimes hit unexpected targets including allies

Fixed issue that could sometimes cause a black screen when readjusting your party and coming back to town

Fixed issue that caused dead hardcore characters to be able to use the 'Continue' quest feature

Fixed issue where Perfect Rage would be affected by range modifiers

Fixed issue where Ruby Rancor could be dodged

Features

Portrait 'Ended Turn' indicator is now clearer and includes a check mark