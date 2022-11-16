Hotfix 20.4 - Wrath of the Righteous Fix and Misc Bug Fixes

Bug Fixes
Fixed issue where the Wrath of the Righteous fortune was unobtainable
Fixed issue where dash based attacked would sometimes hit unexpected targets including allies
Fixed issue that could sometimes cause a black screen when readjusting your party and coming back to town
Fixed issue that caused dead hardcore characters to be able to use the 'Continue' quest feature
Fixed issue where Perfect Rage would be affected by range modifiers
Fixed issue where Ruby Rancor could be dodged
Features
Portrait 'Ended Turn' indicator is now clearer and includes a check mark
Changed files in this update