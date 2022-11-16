The "Oh, you guys are still here?" Patch (1.1.8)

Hello forest friends, and long time no see! We've been hard at work on our new unannounced project, but in the meantime have compiled a chunky list of small fixes and improvements for Wild. Read on!

Fixed an issue where players could simply walk around the first two toxic mushrooms in the Undergrowth, fully dodging the Spriteling learning moment there.

Fixed an issue in Wispwagon where Spritelings could panic to the wrong side of a particular corruption group, leaving them stranded.

Improved the look and feel of hit shakes on attackables.

Fixed an issue in Settings menu where some players were accidentally toggling on a debug control scheme.

Added some safety nets to pregrown vines, to make sure they're definitely never not grown.

Attempted fix for a super rare unclimbable Undegrowth vines (or any pregrown vines?) issue. Possibly was only affecting low framerates?

Fixed a who-knows-how-long-it's-been-there issue where our hitstop was using the wrong time scale O_O Found while working on our new game!

Fixed issue where credits could sometimes scroll very fast.

Diagnosed and patched a bunch of NullReference errors that could lead to one-time crashes or weird issues. While almost all were very rare, we suspect they might have been affecting a small percentage of players.

Added more info to crash reports, so we can better assist in fixing them.