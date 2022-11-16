Update WTW v02.1

You can fortify each flag under your control, with this you will avoid the enemy advance and will help your allies to defend the zone.

When all flags of the sector will stay under your army control, you will can configure the antenna to detec enemy camp builded in this sector to can destroy and thereby cause chaos in the enemy ranks.

But be careful, if the enemy manages to conquer an area of the sector, he will be able to neutralize your antenna.

Your allies try to control the roads and paths of the sector, but help will always come in handy, help them by building roadblocks that will prevent the rapid advance of the enemy.

The construction of camps, composed of; Communication center, armory, workshop and barracks, are essential to make your army defend and attack. Choose wisely where you build them, as a well hidden camp between the battle lines can be the difference between victory or defeat. Keep in mind that if the enemy finds and destroys your communications center, the rest of the camp will be destroyed.

Select this mission to take your squad to the front, fight and conquer the enemy flags.

Will you be able to reach general rank?

Every time you complete a mission you will get rank points, this will make you gradually ascend in the military ranks, the higher the rank the higher the salary and the higher the reputation you will also be able to unlock additional weapons.









Manage your tickets well and get the enemy to run out of them.

Each army starts with 250 tickets, you will make your army gain or lose tickets according to the actions in the table below. Consuming all the tickets will cause your army to lose the war.





You will never be alone!

As a squad leader, you will be accompanied by 4 AI soldiers who will help you fight, annihilating any threat within their reach. As other players join your squad, the number of AI helpers will decrease.

Fixed bug that caused door locks to stop working.

Fixed performance error in server consumption when many players fight in the same area.

Fixed bug that caused server crashes when a player dropped too many things on the ground.

General optimization of the client, from this moment it is no longer necessary to have an SSD hard drive to be able to play WTW.

