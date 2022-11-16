Hello sim racers,
A new hotfix build update has been released for the main, public branch of rFactor 2:
Build: 9944753
Dedicated Server: 9944759
- Fixed Track Limits pass timer being reset to 5s when going off track.
- Fixed Track Limits penalties not scoring/penalizing when you finish the race/session.
- Removed subtracting laps in some situations when penalties are not served before end of race.
- Less strict Track Limits in wet conditions
- Require cars to travel at 80% opposed to 66% of racing speed to penalize off track passes.
- Added “Admin” message centre mode which will report all penalties awarded and served in message centre and chat boxes.
- Fixed fenders not activating when they should.
- Fixed TC settings not being adjustable in car.
- Fixed oil & water not heating up enough from engine.
- Fixed setups in mod dev
- Fixed left eye flickering black in VR
- Replaced 32 bit MAS Util, ModMgr and Config with 64 bit equivalents
- Fixed AIW editor crash on pit exit
- Fixed certain sound effects playing erratically in private practice
- Increased AI acceleration in pitlane in practice sessions
- Fixed AI overshooting their pitboxes
- Re-added old AIW smoothing algorithm in addition to the new one
More details and discussions can be had on the Studio 397 forum page for this build, found here: https://forum.studio-397.com/index.php?threads/hotfix-build-9944753-released.73125/
