Build 9944753 · Last edited 16 November 2022 – 14:26:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello sim racers,

A new hotfix build update has been released for the main, public branch of rFactor 2:

Build: 9944753

Dedicated Server: 9944759

Fixed Track Limits pass timer being reset to 5s when going off track.

Fixed Track Limits penalties not scoring/penalizing when you finish the race/session.

Removed subtracting laps in some situations when penalties are not served before end of race.

Less strict Track Limits in wet conditions

Require cars to travel at 80% opposed to 66% of racing speed to penalize off track passes.

Added “Admin” message centre mode which will report all penalties awarded and served in message centre and chat boxes.

Fixed fenders not activating when they should.

Fixed TC settings not being adjustable in car.

Fixed oil & water not heating up enough from engine.

Fixed setups in mod dev

Fixed left eye flickering black in VR

Replaced 32 bit MAS Util, ModMgr and Config with 64 bit equivalents

Fixed AIW editor crash on pit exit

Fixed certain sound effects playing erratically in private practice

Increased AI acceleration in pitlane in practice sessions

Fixed AI overshooting their pitboxes

Re-added old AIW smoothing algorithm in addition to the new one

More details and discussions can be had on the Studio 397 forum page for this build, found here: https://forum.studio-397.com/index.php?threads/hotfix-build-9944753-released.73125/