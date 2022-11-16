 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

rFactor 2 update for 16 November 2022

Hotfix Build 9944753 released

Share · View all patches · Build 9944753 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello sim racers,

A new hotfix build update has been released for the main, public branch of rFactor 2:

Build: 9944753
Dedicated Server: 9944759

  • Fixed Track Limits pass timer being reset to 5s when going off track.
  • Fixed Track Limits penalties not scoring/penalizing when you finish the race/session.
  • Removed subtracting laps in some situations when penalties are not served before end of race.
  • Less strict Track Limits in wet conditions
  • Require cars to travel at 80% opposed to 66% of racing speed to penalize off track passes.
  • Added “Admin” message centre mode which will report all penalties awarded and served in message centre and chat boxes.
  • Fixed fenders not activating when they should.
  • Fixed TC settings not being adjustable in car.
  • Fixed oil & water not heating up enough from engine.
  • Fixed setups in mod dev
  • Fixed left eye flickering black in VR
  • Replaced 32 bit MAS Util, ModMgr and Config with 64 bit equivalents
  • Fixed AIW editor crash on pit exit
  • Fixed certain sound effects playing erratically in private practice
  • Increased AI acceleration in pitlane in practice sessions
  • Fixed AI overshooting their pitboxes
  • Re-added old AIW smoothing algorithm in addition to the new one

More details and discussions can be had on the Studio 397 forum page for this build, found here: https://forum.studio-397.com/index.php?threads/hotfix-build-9944753-released.73125/

Changed files in this update

rFactor 2 Content Depot 365961
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link