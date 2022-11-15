Update 0.0.8 Brought a new maintenance system that had some parts that were bugged and messed with the tuning of vehicles, these hotfix attempts to fix the issues brought up.
Bounty: Drag Racing Alpha update for 15 November 2022
Update 0.0.8 Hotfix 1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
