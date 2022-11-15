 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bounty: Drag Racing Alpha update for 15 November 2022

Update 0.0.8 Hotfix 1

Share · View all patches · Build 9944738 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 0.0.8 Brought a new maintenance system that had some parts that were bugged and messed with the tuning of vehicles, these hotfix attempts to fix the issues brought up.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2072011
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link