Astro Colony day 8 - Asteroid catcher focus resource, flying farmers & miners

Hey Colonizers!

Day 8 summary is here,

There are new systems and improvements in place, also a lot of bugfixes, so please check this out!

Auto Asteroid Catcher can now select resources to catch

After many requests of you guys, that would be great to just select resource type to collect in the Asteroid Catcher, I added this option today!

Farmers

They can now fly and reach devices in the sky. Also, if there is not enough space to exit the building, they will appear above the ground, so no worries that you can easily block them by cables or pipes.

Miners, Transport Bots & Humans improved

Many pathfinding issues are now gone.

There is also improved system to find the top position of the terrain, allowing miners to climb even higher!

In addition, Miners can now destroy Trees, Bushes and Rocks providing quartz and wood.

Other changes:

SINGLE PLAYER

Main manu optimization and frame rate cap to 60 fps, so it's not consuming GPU anymore

Auto catcher upgraded from catcher consumes 4 electricity

Human no longer go to canteen without the food

Fixed issues with floor colliders for height extenders

Fixed issue with missing collisions

Fixed issue with planets showing inside

Today my main focus was on a single player,

Tomorrow is going to be a day of multiplayer improvements - crash fixes, new modes and missing client functionalities.

Wish me another productive day!

Please be patient and supportive :)