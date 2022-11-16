 Skip to content

Hidden Shapes - Cat Realm update for 16 November 2022

New Hidden Shapes!!! Cat Realm

Share · View all patches · Build 9944434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey guys!!!

We have news!!!

Now you can have fun assembling the puzzles of the newest game in the Hidden series, Hidden Shapes Cat Realm!!

In this new game in the series you will have fun following the adventure of a fearless kitten to save the princess from the clutches of a dragon.

Be amazed by the beautiful art and animations as you complete the puzzle, all prepared to increase the immersion of this beautiful hand-drawn game.

Don't forget to follow us on the Steam page so you'll know about new games and news from the studio.

We hope you have a lot of fun with the game it was made with great care!!!

