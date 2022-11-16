 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

City Bus Manager update for 16 November 2022

Early Access Update 3 - Further Bug Fixes and Improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9944233 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have just released Update 1.0.3. We received a lot of suggestions, wishes and bug reports, thank you very much! 🙂 Please understand that it may take a while to process them.

Changelog:

  • Passenger numbers in large cities optimised (with existing savegames, it can take an ingame day until this shows up)
  • Willingness to use public transport starts with a lower value in larger cities, so that there is more time to unlock and expand larger buses at the beginning
  • Subsidies increased (especially in rural areas)
  • Performance improvements if you have many buses/employees (more optimisations will follow with the next updates)
  • Fixed a bug where menus in the main menu did not open and the game had to be restarted
  • Fixed a bug where buses did not park properly or did not reach their destination
  • Red exclamation mark indicating unreachable objects is now displayed more understandably
  • Employees without tasks use seats a little more often
  • Status "driving shift" for buses and bus drivers now additionally shows the start and end time of the respective shift
  • When assigning a shift, the bus driver with the lowest stress is now preselected by default
  • Korean characters are now supported
  • Fixed a bug in the shift plan where it was not always correctly displayed whether a bus driver could be assigned or not
  • Fixed a bug that caused a traffic jam on the way out
  • Many small bug fixes

Changed files in this update

Depot 1364211
  • Loading history…
Depot 1364212
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link