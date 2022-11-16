Early Access Update 3 - Further Bug Fixes and Improvements

We have just released Update 1.0.3. We received a lot of suggestions, wishes and bug reports, thank you very much! 🙂 Please understand that it may take a while to process them.
Changelog:
- Passenger numbers in large cities optimised (with existing savegames, it can take an ingame day until this shows up)
- Willingness to use public transport starts with a lower value in larger cities, so that there is more time to unlock and expand larger buses at the beginning
- Subsidies increased (especially in rural areas)
- Performance improvements if you have many buses/employees (more optimisations will follow with the next updates)
- Fixed a bug where menus in the main menu did not open and the game had to be restarted
- Fixed a bug where buses did not park properly or did not reach their destination
- Red exclamation mark indicating unreachable objects is now displayed more understandably
- Employees without tasks use seats a little more often
- Status "driving shift" for buses and bus drivers now additionally shows the start and end time of the respective shift
- When assigning a shift, the bus driver with the lowest stress is now preselected by default
- Korean characters are now supported
- Fixed a bug in the shift plan where it was not always correctly displayed whether a bus driver could be assigned or not
- Fixed a bug that caused a traffic jam on the way out
- Many small bug fixes
