32bit version now available in betas tab

Hi all, many thanks for the patience while I put this build together.

Some people have been finding that the game no longer launches at all. This seems to be some sort of conflict between recent Nvidia drivers and older version of unity (GFL is built in unity 5... the old girl has been going since 2015!). Some people have reported that the only version which now works was an old 32 bit build I created way back.

So with that in mind I have now recompiled and optional version of the current build as a 32bit exe. This should have all of the features and graphics of the regular 64bit

This can be found in the betas tab. Hopefully this will help some/all users get the game going again.

Its hugely frustrating for me as well as you when an outside element, like video drivers, breaks the game... in the long term I hope Nvidia simply fix whatever unstable element is causing the bug, in the short term lets see if this workaround does the trick!