VOSS Turbo update for 15 November 2022

Difficulty increased slightly, and some new content has been added.

Build 9944175

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Japanese Translation is available.
  • Difficulty increased slightly.
  • New Stage has been unlocked!

We've noticed that the save features have not been unlocked yet, and because of that; the Dynamic difficulty is not being utilized in this current version. Because we know that our player demographic are masochists when it comes to challenging themselves; we figured turning up the difficulty would be more entertaining for our players.
If you are looking for an easier time, you can set the Dynamic Difficulty to off in the settings menu.

A new stage has been unlocked, can you find it? Here's a hint: Beyond the dry lands lies a contradictory line in the sand...

Good luck finding it.

