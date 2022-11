Share · View all patches · Build 9944104 · Last edited 15 November 2022 – 19:46:14 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for checking out the game! 🦅

LFG!

In this latest update to Super Donald World 2024, Trumpbux can be saved up and spent!

New Power-Ups include:

- Trumpbux Multiplier

- Ghost Mode (Enables you to pass through obstacles without collision)

- Extra Life (Immediately refills health upon what would otherwise be death)

Hats and Appearance Items have been added!

Latest hats added:

- THE Classic Red Hat!

- Red Construction Hat!

More hats will be coming!







Thanks folks! God Bless! 🦅🧱🇺🇸