CHAQS update for 15 November 2022

Terminal error and other minor things

CHAQS update for 15 November 2022 · Build 9943991 · Last edited by Wendy

The precaution taken to ensure that the terminal output does not exceed the ui vertex limit was causing the rich text content to be corrupted. This situation has been resolved.

Regex validation for following commands: cat, cd, cp, cpdir, mkdir, mv, mvdir, rm, rmdir, touch.

Rich text is disabled for some input fields or subjected to regex validation.

Alpha channel verification for custom wallpaper

The input in the search field was not displaying the correct results for apps. Search field now works properly.

