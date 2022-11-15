Chicken Fall" update log on November 16

Boss! Hello! The following are today's fixes.

Fixed the bug that the game gets stuck and cannot continue when loading the last storage point

Fixed the bug that rolling will take damage

Fixed the bug that the player is unavailable when saving at the hotel to enter the next map

Welcome to give us active feedback on bugs! We take every piece of your feedback very seriously.

Thank you for your support and feedback, we will continue to work hard to make more fixes and optimizations.