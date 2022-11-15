Patch 0.7.0.3b

Portal to town in tutorial is now automatically opened if tutorial boss is defeated.

Improvements to input responsibility routines. This should make button presses to switch scenes more reliable.

Portals are now interactible after scene switch without needing to walk away and approach them again.

Pets have increased attack range.

Range pet has increased projectile speed.

