 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Striving for Light update for 15 November 2022

Patch 0.7.0.3b

Share · View all patches · Build 9943862 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Portal to town in tutorial is now automatically opened if tutorial boss is defeated.
  • Improvements to input responsibility routines. This should make button presses to switch scenes more reliable.
  • Portals are now interactible after scene switch without needing to walk away and approach them again.

  • Pets have increased attack range.
  • Range pet has increased projectile speed.

Thanks to everyone providing helpful feedback, which is what drives the development forward! You are invited to join our discord and participate in the ongoing development of Striving for Light!

Join the official Discord!

Changed files in this update

Striving for Light Content Depot 1646791
  • Loading history…
Depot 1646792
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link