Infinimine update for 15 November 2022

Infinimine Ver.50

15 November 2022

-Added buff clearing when changing classes
-Relics System
-Relics can only drop in progress tier
-All relics are actively passive
-Selected Relic has a 33% chance to drop when destroying a Relic Block
-Selected Relic gives double the current bonus and is displayed when selected
-Fixed display issues with Current Boss, Next Boss, and Spawn time display
-Boss Arena has had its floor leveled a bit more to prevent low/high spots
-Improved AFK mode, player should now stop when a block isn't dead directly in front of them to prevent going up
-Improvement, If your in your lowest farm tier and you complete the tier you should automatically switch to the next incomplete farm tier
-Improved Tier Progress display, now says Complete when a goal is complete when not using percent display

