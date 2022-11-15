Infinimine Ver.50

-Added buff clearing when changing classes

-Relics System

-Relics can only drop in progress tier

-All relics are actively passive

-Selected Relic has a 33% chance to drop when destroying a Relic Block

-Selected Relic gives double the current bonus and is displayed when selected

-Fixed display issues with Current Boss, Next Boss, and Spawn time display

-Boss Arena has had its floor leveled a bit more to prevent low/high spots

-Improved AFK mode, player should now stop when a block isn't dead directly in front of them to prevent going up

-Improvement, If your in your lowest farm tier and you complete the tier you should automatically switch to the next incomplete farm tier

-Improved Tier Progress display, now says Complete when a goal is complete when not using percent display