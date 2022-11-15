November 2022 Updates

Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,
Thank you for all that support us. We will continue to push out updates on a monthly basis for the Patreon supporters. Closed-Beta boys can have access to the Patreon version by playing our discord casino game. It costs absolutely nothing but patience.
Changelog for Non-Patreon
- Hard_1a3A fixes
- Hard_1a3B fixes
- Hard_1a4g fixes
- Hard_2a 1/2a/2e fixes
Changelog for Patreon
- Hard_1a3A fixes
- Hard_1a3B fixes
- Hard_1a4g fixes
- Hard_2a 1/2a/2e fixes
- New 357 Model with cool "_light" model included & SOUNDS!
- Barney now holster's his gun when not in use and idle
- Barney pulls out his gun when hearing player shots
- Barney when in ALERT Monster-State will follow significantly faster
- Barney Reloading drops a magazine temp model
- Barney Punch Damage now fixed to correct skill variable
- Hgrunt Kick now fixed to correct skill variable
- Scale keyvalue is now usable for enemies "Models" (Currently works best on barney because of hitbox scale code added to hull size)
- Barney's Precache functions merged together.
- New Giblets will be included and counted correctly for each monster that dies (Human)
- Default AI now included a "Retry" AI function to prevent freezing of NPC actions.
- item_healthkit/weapon_healthkit returned to patreon branch
- game_player_equip function now working for all players. (May need some testing)
- trigger_auto_multiplayer now working in only multiplayer (simple fix)
- Human grunts AI changes including paying closer attention to player sounds and weapon shots.
- Human grunts AI changes to run from assassinated friendlies & find cover (IE - Crossbow shot)
- trigger_remove (already part of the October release) has some partial fixes
- Custom model code will now be fixed and acid_shotgun will not include it's own specific model until its lost in residue processing
