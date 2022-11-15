 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hard-Life update for 15 November 2022

November 2022 Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 9943786 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,

Thank you for all that support us. We will continue to push out updates on a monthly basis for the Patreon supporters. Closed-Beta boys can have access to the Patreon version by playing our discord casino game. It costs absolutely nothing but patience.

Changelog for Non-Patreon

  • Hard_1a3A fixes
  • Hard_1a3B fixes
  • Hard_1a4g fixes
  • Hard_2a 1/2a/2e fixes

Changelog for Patreon

  • Hard_1a3A fixes
  • Hard_1a3B fixes
  • Hard_1a4g fixes
  • Hard_2a 1/2a/2e fixes
  • New 357 Model with cool "_light" model included & SOUNDS!
  • Barney now holster's his gun when not in use and idle
  • Barney pulls out his gun when hearing player shots
  • Barney when in ALERT Monster-State will follow significantly faster
  • Barney Reloading drops a magazine temp model
  • Barney Punch Damage now fixed to correct skill variable
  • Hgrunt Kick now fixed to correct skill variable
  • Scale keyvalue is now usable for enemies "Models" (Currently works best on barney because of hitbox scale code added to hull size)
  • Barney's Precache functions merged together.
  • New Giblets will be included and counted correctly for each monster that dies (Human)
  • Default AI now included a "Retry" AI function to prevent freezing of NPC actions.
  • item_healthkit/weapon_healthkit returned to patreon branch
  • game_player_equip function now working for all players. (May need some testing)
  • trigger_auto_multiplayer now working in only multiplayer (simple fix)
  • Human grunts AI changes including paying closer attention to player sounds and weapon shots.
  • Human grunts AI changes to run from assassinated friendlies & find cover (IE - Crossbow shot)
  • trigger_remove (already part of the October release) has some partial fixes
  • Custom model code will now be fixed and acid_shotgun will not include it's own specific model until its lost in residue processing

Changed depots in curator branch

View more data in app history for build 9943786
Hard-Life Content Depot 850871
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link