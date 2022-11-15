November 2022 Updates

Hello Hard-Life Closed Beta owners,

Thank you for all that support us. We will continue to push out updates on a monthly basis for the Patreon supporters. Closed-Beta boys can have access to the Patreon version by playing our discord casino game. It costs absolutely nothing but patience.

Changelog for Non-Patreon

Hard_1a3A fixes

Hard_1a3B fixes

Hard_1a4g fixes

Hard_2a 1/2a/2e fixes

Changelog for Patreon