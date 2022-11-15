Client Update

Crafting and other item collection has been fixed. See below.

Bernie has a new item to keep players safe during our Early Access launch period. Talk to him in Port Haven.

Adjustments to pirate and Sleethe XP, they should all give between 10-15xp now.

Multishot powerup cost in pvp shops increased from 400 to 500 to match all the other weapon upgrades.

Lowered Trainin' Cap'n health in training grounds some.

Crafting recipes can have specific crafting XP rewards.

New music in training areas.

Orange bar in combat displays properly for support abilities.

Update desert voyage sea boss sprite scale.

Disable outline when enemy is dead.

Automatically adjust GUI scale when it exceeds max GUI scale for selected resolution.

NPC's can have custom 'goodbye' messages.

Boss venom puddles should no longer be invisible in some cases.

Adjustments to the chat filter.

Players in some cases should no longer have to use the ability twice for it to function.

Prevent unloading of cargo boxes anywhere except Port Haven.

Fix some cases where ore could not be picked up.

Fixed the fix that fixed fixes fixing other fixes. This ones for you, Kuth.

Enabled Desert Region in the Notice Board.

Options screen layout adjustments.

Snake bow & arrow sound effects.

Crit sound effect on ships now plays.

New Sprites for NPCs and more.

If you ran into a problem while questing and didn't get your quest items needed to progress due to the item gaining bug, please send us a message by going to options -> Help (at the bottom) -> Support. Let us know where this happened and what item you're missing. Please be patient, it may take a while to work through the requests.