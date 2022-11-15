Client Update

- Crafting and other item collection has been fixed. See below.
- Bernie has a new item to keep players safe during our Early Access launch period. Talk to him in Port Haven.
- Adjustments to pirate and Sleethe XP, they should all give between 10-15xp now.
- Multishot powerup cost in pvp shops increased from 400 to 500 to match all the other weapon upgrades.
- Lowered Trainin' Cap'n health in training grounds some.
- Crafting recipes can have specific crafting XP rewards.
- New music in training areas.
- Orange bar in combat displays properly for support abilities.
- Update desert voyage sea boss sprite scale.
- Disable outline when enemy is dead.
- Automatically adjust GUI scale when it exceeds max GUI scale for selected resolution.
- NPC's can have custom 'goodbye' messages.
- Boss venom puddles should no longer be invisible in some cases.
- Adjustments to the chat filter.
- Players in some cases should no longer have to use the ability twice for it to function.
- Prevent unloading of cargo boxes anywhere except Port Haven.
- Fix some cases where ore could not be picked up.
- Fixed the fix that fixed fixes fixing other fixes. This ones for you, Kuth.
- Enabled Desert Region in the Notice Board.
- Options screen layout adjustments.
- Snake bow & arrow sound effects.
- Crit sound effect on ships now plays.
- New Sprites for NPCs and more.
If you ran into a problem while questing and didn't get your quest items needed to progress due to the item gaining bug, please send us a message by going to options -> Help (at the bottom) -> Support. Let us know where this happened and what item you're missing. Please be patient, it may take a while to work through the requests.
