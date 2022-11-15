A quick UI patch

Hey snek-fans! Here's a cheeky wee patch that improves a few minor UI things. Nothing major, just some stuff I wanted to get out of the way before I get seriously stuck in to making more puzzles and finishing Story Mode. Here are the details!
v.0.5.5
Improvements:
- Added a text-to-speech option in the Language menu that works with the engine's built-in English voice.
- Browsing Steam Workshop from within the game will now automatically filter for skins or levels, depending on which editor you come from.
- Made all UI neater and more readable by partially cleaning up and smoothing off the stone texture.
- Increased the size of the chapter description font on the Story Mode pause screen.
Fixes:
- You can now activate Fast mode after entering the exit of a custom level, as it should be.
- Fixed a bug where Snek could drop onto spikes and survive, provided that the tip of her tail dropped onto a water tile at the same time. That was confusing.
- Minor fixes to keyboard/controller navigation in Snek Workshop and Mek-a-Snek UI.
Changed files in this update