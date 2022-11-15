A quick UI patch

Hey snek-fans! Here's a cheeky wee patch that improves a few minor UI things. Nothing major, just some stuff I wanted to get out of the way before I get seriously stuck in to making more puzzles and finishing Story Mode. Here are the details!

v.0.5.5

Improvements:

Added a text-to-speech option in the Language menu that works with the engine's built-in English voice.

Browsing Steam Workshop from within the game will now automatically filter for skins or levels, depending on which editor you come from.

Made all UI neater and more readable by partially cleaning up and smoothing off the stone texture.

Increased the size of the chapter description font on the Story Mode pause screen.

Fixes: