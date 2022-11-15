Quickpatch: v1.342 Changelog

Hi there!

Even though we did our best to catch as many bugs as we could before the big update, it seems we let a few through anyway. We're fixing them as fast as we can, here's a first quickpatch that takes care of most of the ones that were reported to us so far!

Changelog:

[BALANCE] Force-feeding now limited to 7 shells

[BALANCE] Force-feeding extra ammo when level end

[BALANCE] Analysis Paralysis is now capped to 6 turn.Free soul effect removed. Now Stackable ( for the nostalgics )

[BALANCE] Caltrops now additionally delay backup arrivals by 50%

[FIX] Boss music is back

[FIX] Flying pieces now ignore moat to choose move/attack target

[FIX] Collection achievements can't be unlocked on death anymore

[FIX] Fixed a bug where Undercover mission waypoint was sometime missing

[FIX] Fixed a bug making knightmares untargetable with blade

[FIX] Dark Bishop won't respawn a second time if a bishop is left when he dies

[FIX] Rats spawning because of wand effects will now attack targets before your next move

[FIX] Rats won't spawn anymore on dark bishop spawn animation

[FIX] Recoil from Sawed-off Justice now triggers Unholy Call & Undercover Mission

[FIX] Cannonballs don't need to be killed to finish the game when king is guillotined

[FIX] Cannonballs won't be destroyed by lightning and can now be used for dark bishop fight

[FIX] Shotgun King won't spawn on an unholy pentagram anymore

[FIX] Guillotine and Secret Heir won't spawn in the same game

[NITPICKING] Unholy Call replaced by Caltrops in the NINJA achievement

[NITPICKING] Airy Knights won't affect High Focus

We're also very aware that the translations are still incomplete as of right now. Complete translations are on the way and should arrive sometime this week!

Thanks for your patience!

-PUNKCAKE Délicieux 🥞