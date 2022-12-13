Multiplayer Update + Patch Notes

Hey everyone!

Warstride Challenges just released a new major update full of content, adding the Live Multiplayer mode and additional options and content to the Level Editor. Time to challenge your friends in epic real-time races!

Discover it all in the new trailer now!

A new multiplayer mode, and more!

This new update brings the new Live Multiplayer mode for real-time speedruns, giving the Warstride community yet another opportunity to challenge each other as players compete simultaneously through cups, a playlist of levels. New perspectives for a custom Warstride experience don’t stop here, and players can now access the exciting new array of options brought to the Level Editor. An ever-improving feature of the game thanks to the community’s active feedback and sharings, the Level Editor keeps extending its functionalities, with a map curation and decorative objects.

An Early Access full of content

The previous updates already brought 60 levels, 6 bonus levels, 10 Big Fun Levels including new powers such as the Stomp and the Grappling Hook to kill your enemies with style. With all the improvements added to the Level Editor, players can also enjoy new levels and share their creations with the community. The devs are always working to continuously improve the game experience and integrate community feedback before the 1.0 release.

Warstride Challenges is available in Early Access on Steam, join in today to enjoy the newest update, and blast hordes of demons frenetically. To celebrate the release of the new update, enjoy a 25% time limited discount on Steam!

PATCH NOTES

Here’s a recap of the Update 7 content:

Multiplayer mode: New mode that allows you to play in 8 players lobbys, in a Time Attack game mode

New Tutorial: A long tutorial that looks like a BFL instead of the previous fractioned tutos

Level Editor:

Crypt solo elements

All weapons pick up

Power up pick up

New enemies : Bull plasma, Explo Recon, Dual Recon. Every enemies are now available in the Editor

Lava and Poison blocks

Spike traps

**

Known Issues



Core game**

"Ready" button stay ready even if we unready in Multiplayer Lobby, if a player was ready when the Host made change in the Lobby settings.

Gamepad key binds from Controls Settings are not translated

The grapple rope stay attached to the player arm when hiding the hUD after using the grappling hook

Level Editor

The dual Recon use jetpack event if the setting is not enabled

Spike Trap : "In to Out Wait" appears twice instead of "In to Out Time" in the object settings

The big gun is not relaoded when collecting a pickup big gun if we launch the level with no weapons

Most static mesh cause selection bug

Levels using title and description with special characters are empty and can't stay downloaded in the Play tab of the community levels

The placeable elements in the level editor are not translated

**

Bug Fixes



Block/ Major fixes**

You can now grab urns and barrels if you map another action on the same button

Fixed a bug where enemies stopped moving and only made small steps toward the player in Bonus 6 level

Additional slow motion in levels without base slow motion will now be given to players who activated the assistance "More Slow-motion".

Fixed a bug where all campaign levels were displayed as new after launching a community level

Localization have been added in Level Editor, all following languages are now available : EN - FR - DE - ES - RU - Simp.Chinese

When trying to load a level in Level Editor, the Save pop-up is no longer displayed

Multiple UI issues in Level Editor have been fixed : Logic system, Weapons displayed, World Settings.

Additionnal Minor bug fixes

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1608470/Warstride_Challenges/