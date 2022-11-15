Patch Notes[11.15.2022]

Bug Fix:

1, Fix a bug that Ding Hong's entrance animation is stuck to play after the failure of the 1st challenge.

2, Fix a bug that the actual number of people working in the wonder building does not match the number showed on UI.

3, Fix a bug that the wonder budling model remains after razing.

4, Fix a bug that the market doesn't work properly.

Optimizations:

1、The first time you watch the opening cutscene can be skipped

Adjustment:

1、The final goal of the West Ridge requires a total population of 400 people → 300 people after adjustment

2、Downward adjustment of the probability of each disaster

3、Downward adjustment of the probability of earthquakes

4、Advisor Yin Yue is no longer so easy to leave the house