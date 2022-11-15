V0.1.6 Patch #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9943162 · Last edited 15 November 2022 – 17:19:38 UTC by Wendy

The same usual thing, and please report any bugs found!

Network

All servers should be able to join, if host is running on same version and has stable connection

New host option: "Run-Shoot Restriction" which is self explanatory

Gameplay

Crates & Presents work now, yippy!

Strafing or moving back is slower than moving forward, to prevent some chaos and making movement better

Other

Main menu has no more halloween docerations, it's now fall themed (maps are still halloween however)

Changed the main menus options position

How to play page now shows up when starting game for 1st time (for this version, everyone will be shown it)

Made stuck issues harder to happen, please tell me if they still happen

When sliding your guns are put down

If the update isn't out on library, try restarting Steam and then update might be there.