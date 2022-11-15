 Skip to content

Voice of Chernobyl update for 15 November 2022

V0.1.6 Patch #3

Share · View all patches · Build 9943162 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The same usual thing, and please report any bugs found!

Network

  • All servers should be able to join, if host is running on same version and has stable connection
  • New host option: "Run-Shoot Restriction" which is self explanatory

Gameplay

  • Crates & Presents work now, yippy!
  • Strafing or moving back is slower than moving forward, to prevent some chaos and making movement better

Other

  • Main menu has no more halloween docerations, it's now fall themed (maps are still halloween however)
  • Changed the main menus options position
  • How to play page now shows up when starting game for 1st time (for this version, everyone will be shown it)
  • Made stuck issues harder to happen, please tell me if they still happen
  • When sliding your guns are put down

If the update isn't out on library, try restarting Steam and then update might be there.

