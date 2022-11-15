V0.1.6 Patch #3

The same usual thing, and please report any bugs found!
Network
- All servers should be able to join, if host is running on same version and has stable connection
- New host option: "Run-Shoot Restriction" which is self explanatory
Gameplay
- Crates & Presents work now, yippy!
- Strafing or moving back is slower than moving forward, to prevent some chaos and making movement better
Other
- Main menu has no more halloween docerations, it's now fall themed (maps are still halloween however)
- Changed the main menus options position
- How to play page now shows up when starting game for 1st time (for this version, everyone will be shown it)
- Made stuck issues harder to happen, please tell me if they still happen
- When sliding your guns are put down
If the update isn't out on library, try restarting Steam and then update might be there.