Patch Notes 1.0.1

Hey everyone!
Thank you all for an awesome launch so far! Definitely keep sharing the game with your friends and spreading the word. Also consider leaving us a review if you haven't already.
We bring you all our first patch fixing up some bugs we've found as well as updating some things. If you run into any issues, please report it to our Discord.
Added/Fixed:
- Credits updated
- Spanish text for stories updated
- Changed Horse Riding achievement (steamworks)
- Fixed birds behaviour scene transition
- Fixed toxic cloud issue on Wind 7 scene
- Sound fx when opening a quote
- Adjustments on pixel art Intro animation
- Added info for closing panels with gamepad active
- Fixed collider on onboarding scene 3 after activating
- Fixed collider on onboarding scene 5, initial part at left side
- Fixed wind sound after activating dragon on A world and going to pause screen
- Improved menu controls
- Added background image for all qi shapes
- Added sound fx for placing a qi arquitecture (skill)
Changed files in this update