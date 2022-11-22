MILFs of Sunville: v7 has been released!

Hello, L7Team here!

We’re happy to present you with the latest regular update for "MILFs of Sunville"!

As always, we’ve worked really hard to get this quality update released on time.

It contains more than 1300 new images and many cool animations.

We hope you thoroughly enjoy spending time with your favorite characters in this new update!

Your feedback is very important to us and we do everything in our power to keep the usual quality bar and the regularity of updates!

We’re thrilled to be working on this project so expect more exciting cool content to come!

Improvements:

In-game gallery added. You can now see what events you missed and re-watch the events you’ve already completed.

Bug Fixes.

Supported languages:

English

German

French

Italian

Spanish

Turkish

Chinese

Ukrainian

Russian

P.S.

As you may know, the game’s status is currently "in Early Access". According to Steam’s rules, when we first started developing the game, we had to set a date when the game is expected to come out of that state. We settled there for one year of development.

According to that prior agreement, the game must get a full-fledged release soon.

As you can probably guess, the game is still in development and we plan to create a ton of new cool content for you guys, but we also don’t want to break Steam’s ToS, so we decided to split the game into "seasons" with the first one coming to an end and after the next 3-4 updates. Season 2 will be a separate game.

Not to worry, though! There are still a number of updates planned for Season 1 with plenty of things to enjoy. Also, by the end of it, some of the main storylines will be resolved, for example the one involving Sophie.

As always, thank you for your continuous support!

We’ll do our very best to keep up with the regular update schedule and bring you even more quality content in the future!