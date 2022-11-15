v1.0.28-rc.1

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Added:

Added 22 Steam achievements.

Added 5 quests (complete to earn cash for Adventure mode).

Added search functionality to the menu which lists saved creatures.

Added damage indicator effects.

Added a battle arena mode to "Sandbox" (find and interact with the sword to begin).

Added underwater effects.

Added eat ability and edible items (i.e., food crates).

Added creature construction rate limiter.

Fixed:

Fixed legs lifting above head when walking down a steep slope.

Fixed physics issues caused when the visibility system disabled static colliders on the host.

Fixed magenta water issues caused by reflections.

Fixed the AI for all NPCs (e.g., buggy targeting logic for snakes, dogs and sharks).

Fixed cave ambient lighting issues.

Fixed damage not being dealt to NPCs in singleplayer.

Fixed item holding system.

Changed: