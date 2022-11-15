v1.0.28-rc.1

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!
Added:
- Added 22 Steam achievements.
- Added 5 quests (complete to earn cash for Adventure mode).
- Added search functionality to the menu which lists saved creatures.
- Added damage indicator effects.
- Added a battle arena mode to "Sandbox" (find and interact with the sword to begin).
- Added underwater effects.
- Added eat ability and edible items (i.e., food crates).
- Added creature construction rate limiter.
Fixed:
- Fixed legs lifting above head when walking down a steep slope.
- Fixed physics issues caused when the visibility system disabled static colliders on the host.
- Fixed magenta water issues caused by reflections.
- Fixed the AI for all NPCs (e.g., buggy targeting logic for snakes, dogs and sharks).
- Fixed cave ambient lighting issues.
- Fixed damage not being dealt to NPCs in singleplayer.
- Fixed item holding system.
Changed:
- Increased the maximum number of players on “Farm” to 16.
- Increased bite radius.
- Decreased sprint, growl and bite cooldowns.
- Removed the experience and level system, and replaced with unlocked achievements in the MainMenu.
- Removed the moving platforms on “Farm”.
- Updated statistics panel to reflect speed in m/s.
- [Optimisation] Converted background terrains to a single mesh.
- [Optimisation] Removed crops from “Farm”.
- [Optimisation] Used GPU instancing for orchard trees.
- [Optimisation] Removed unused combined meshes to decrease loading times.
- [Optimisation] Improved network serialization for creature data.
Changed files in this update