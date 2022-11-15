 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Creature Creator update for 15 November 2022

v1.0.28-rc.1

Share · View all patches · Build 9942604 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Please Note: This game is in Early Access! If you encounter a bug, please consider reporting it in the community Discord server. Thank you!

Added:

  • Added 22 Steam achievements.
  • Added 5 quests (complete to earn cash for Adventure mode).
  • Added search functionality to the menu which lists saved creatures.
  • Added damage indicator effects.
  • Added a battle arena mode to "Sandbox" (find and interact with the sword to begin).
  • Added underwater effects.
  • Added eat ability and edible items (i.e., food crates).
  • Added creature construction rate limiter.

Fixed:

  • Fixed legs lifting above head when walking down a steep slope.
  • Fixed physics issues caused when the visibility system disabled static colliders on the host.
  • Fixed magenta water issues caused by reflections.
  • Fixed the AI for all NPCs (e.g., buggy targeting logic for snakes, dogs and sharks).
  • Fixed cave ambient lighting issues.
  • Fixed damage not being dealt to NPCs in singleplayer.
  • Fixed item holding system.

Changed:

  • Increased the maximum number of players on “Farm” to 16.
  • Increased bite radius.
  • Decreased sprint, growl and bite cooldowns.
  • Removed the experience and level system, and replaced with unlocked achievements in the MainMenu.
  • Removed the moving platforms on “Farm”.
  • Updated statistics panel to reflect speed in m/s.
  • [Optimisation] Converted background terrains to a single mesh.
  • [Optimisation] Removed crops from “Farm”.
  • [Optimisation] Used GPU instancing for orchard trees.
  • [Optimisation] Removed unused combined meshes to decrease loading times.
  • [Optimisation] Improved network serialization for creature data.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1990051
  • Loading history…
Depot 1990052
  • Loading history…
Depot 1990053
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link