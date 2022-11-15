Experimental Update - Release Candidate

Hello Riftbreakers!

We have just published an update to the experimental version of The Riftbreaker. It is the release candidate for our major update that's due for release later this week. Apart from the usual portion of fixes and changes, it also comes with two new major features. The first one is the highly requested update to the AMD FSR version 2.1. The other one is an integrated modding manager that will allow players to browse and download mods from Steam Workshop (more integrations coming) without ever leaving the game.

Accompanying this release is an update to our Riftbreaker World Editor Suite. If you have downloaded these tools through Steam, the update should happen automatically. If you have got them from GitHub, make sure to get the latest release at https://github.com/exorstudios/riftbreaker-tools/tags. We have also prepared a short tutorial on how to prepare your mods to show up in the in-game browser. It's at the end of the article, in the expandable section. We're waiting for your feedback, modders!

Since we haven’t fully finished testing this update yet. We strongly recommend you to back up your save files before moving onto the experimental branch.

How to join the experimental branch:

create a backup copy of your save folder (Documents/The Riftbreaker)

disable Steam Cloud save backup

go to your Steam Library

right-click on The Riftbreaker

select 'Properties,’ then 'Betas,’ and use the following password: IknowWhatImDoing

After that, you will be able to choose 'experimental' from the drop-down menu. Download the update, play the game and let us know if you encounter any issues. We also have a channel on our Discord: #rb-experimental-feedback - we highly encourage you to join in and share your feedback.

The Riftbreaker Experimental Changelog, November 15th, 2022. Package #297, Binaries #548. Changelog:

FEATURES

Added an integrated modding manager. The new manager is a comprehensive built-in browser that allows users to download mods for The Riftbreaker with just a couple of clicks. The manager screen will currently allow you to browse the mods available on Steam Workshop, but we're also working on supporting Mod.io, and Curse Forge. Installing a mod is a matter of just a couple of clicks. It will also inform you of any dependencies - if a mod requires another mod to be present to work properly, we will tell you exactly what you need to download. As for the mod creation pipeline, we have updated The Riftbreaker Workspace Editor to allow direct upload and authoring of mods, all in one place.

Added support for AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.1. The latest version of FSR allows you to enjoy high framerates at a greatly improved level of visual fidelity compared to FSR 1.0. The advanced algorithms used in this version of FSR greatly reduce the visual glitches and improve the sharpness of the image without that artificial 'sharpen +100' look.

Added a Reflective floor version so that you can enjoy the glorious Screen Space Reflections in your base.

CHANGES

We reduced the bloom effect occurring during the thunderstorm event. Light flashes should be much less severe now. Let us know what you think.

Grenades have been added to the player loadout in the Prologue.

Reworked and added many sounds for working buildings.

Changed how ears are positioned in the 3D scene and smoothed out the 3D sound positioning parameters (surround sound channel mixing).

Canoptrix Nest model has been entirely changed to fit the 21st century better.

Shield Generator should now finally display its operating radius.

Added magma powerplant research item unlock to magma survival. Players don't have to research an 'empty' node anymore.

Changed spear damage collision timing. The spear should not deal damage when retracting.

Building time for compressors and decompressors has been reduced.

Solar damage after researching Environmental shielding - sun has been reduced from 0.2 to 0.

Missing third base statistic added to Fusion Core's and Magnetic Pistons' upgrades.

Tweaked the defensive drone lighting effects.

FSR 1.0 has been replaced with the 2.1 version.

FIXES

Long in-game dialogs should now scroll properly.

Gamepad building tool shortcuts now work properly in build mode, which allows for double-binding some keys on the pad.

Loading tips should now properly display button symbols.

Pipes built in the older versions of the game should now properly connect to the new ones and vice versa.

Fixed a crash that occurred when loading a save file made during the construction process of a building.

Fixed a crash that occurred when entering the research screen with no Communications Hub present.

Fixed a crash in the Crafting Screen caused by invalid inheritance in reflections.

Added Acidic yeast phrase mentioned in the dialogues to the bestiary sample name.

Added missing icons for Energy Storgae building levels and Ironium Factory building levels.

Minor fixes to localization.

KNOWN ISSUE:

This version of the game suffers from a bug that causes the version number to be displayed wrong. It's going to display the TC version number as usual, but the Package version as o. It will be fixed next build.

How to prepare your mods for the in-game manager (click 'show details'):

Hello Riftbreaker Tinkerers!

The latest Riftbreaker update includes something we promised you quite some time ago - an integrated modding manager. Thanks to this new functionality, players will be able to browse your creations in-game and download them with just a couple of clicks. Here is a screenshot of what it looks like in the game:

But what good would it be if you didn’t have any way of getting your mods to show up in the manager? Well - you don’t have to worry about that at all. We have updated The Riftbreaker World Editor Suite with all the tools you need to share your mods with the world (plus a lot of new features and bug fixes)! This article will tell you how to prepare your mods to conquer the world step-by-step. Enjoy!

The first thing you need to get is the World Editor Suite. You can do so either by going to your Steam Library and downloading the package from there (you need to enable tools viewing first, see gif) or by going to our GitHub at https://github.com/exorstudios/riftbreaker-tools. If you are new to the Riftbreaker Modding scene, this article should cover the very basics: https://store.steampowered.com/news/app/780310/view/3109170041988719336. If you’ve got that covered, let’s move on to the next part - getting your mod to show up in the Manager.

The first thing you need to do is open up the Workspace Editor and set up a new workspace.

You can name it anything you like - this name is only for your internal use. Immediately after setting up the workspace, a brand-new window will pop up - Update Manifest. This is where you can fill in all the information about your mod: your author name (visible to others), your website if you have one, your mod’s name, its description, and tags. The tags are pre-configured by us and will be consistent across all mod hosting websites we aim to support (Steam Workshop for now, Mod.io, and Curse Forge to be added later). You can also set up a thumbnail for your mod by clicking the image on the right of the window. The preview image is a PNG with a minimum size of 512x288, a 16:9 aspect ratio, and up to 8MB.

If you’ve got an older mod you want to adapt to the new flow, you can also do so. Open your old Workspace and click Export - this option will display the Update Manifest window, where you can fill in all the info. You can also access the Update Manifest option at any time by choosing the option in the Workspace menu.

After that, it is business as usual. On the left side of the Workspace Editor window, you will see the internal file structure of The Riftbreaker. You can copy the files you want to edit to the right side (or just simple drag and drop a file from the left window to the right) - your little modding sandbox. Edit all the files you want, add new ones - go nuts! When you’re ready to release your mod to the public, it is time to make it public.

Click the green ‘Export Workspace’ button at the bottom of your workspace. The Editor will give you a chance to update your Manifest once more before you make the mod public. If you are happy with all the metadata, simply click ‘OK’. That will open a new window called ‘Export Workspace’. In that window, you can add more information about your mod. The first piece of info is the version number of your mod. The convention we’ve gone for is X.Y.Z, where X denotes the major release number, Y is the minor version, and Z is a patch. Try to stick to that, don’t go to version 6.6.6 on day one. The next important piece of info to fill out are the change notes.

After you’ve provided all the information, you’re good to go! Press publish, and your mod will make its way to the Steam Workshop! Whenever you would like to publish an update to your mod, simply click the Export Workspace button again, increment your version number, and fill in the patch notes.

In the coming weeks, we will also expand this option with the ability to publish mods to Mod.io and Curse Forge to enable non-Steam users to access mods as well. In the meantime, we are waiting for your feedback and suggestions on how we can improve the process for you. We’re waiting for you over at www.discord.gg/exorstudios.com and in the comment section below! We can't wait to hear from you!

EXOR Studios