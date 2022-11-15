Update 2.2.328. Fixes and improvements

Share · View all patches · Build 9942555 · Last edited 15 November 2022 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy

In this update, we made some improvements and fixed bugs.

Improvements:

Changed the final room in the church.

Decorative pets no longer interfere with projectiles and hits.

Now you can change the design of the dominium without demolishing it.

Edited prices when selling pets to NPCs.

Added dependence of price on taming a pet, if the pet is not tamed, then the price is two times lower.

Increased the number of skeletons on the Elion graveyard.

Nettles are now more visible.

Large deposits of ore are now counted in quests.

Slightly increased range of melee attacks and character abilities.

Reduced pet attack delay, fixed attack ranges.

Ancient underground guardian in Booming echo cave is now slightly weaker.

Now the feudal lord character cannot be removed too often.

This method was used to constantly receive money for the tutorial quests, although this method is not very effective. We strive for players to explore the game deeper and find more interesting ways.

