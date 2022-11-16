 Skip to content

ASTLIBRA ～生きた証～ Revision update for 16 November 2022

V1.1.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9942436 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

・Changed structure in GROW so that you could get a key at the end of a path.
・Modified the affective range of Lion Heart.
・Fixed a bug where piece gem names for possession skills don't show up.
・Fixed a bug in STATUS screen so that stats can be correctly displayed.
・Fixed a bug where the Boss in Chapter 4 keep jumping near the left edge.

Changed files in this update

