City of Ages: Picture Supportive Text MUD (server and client included) update for 15 November 2022

UNITY IS COMING

Patchnotes via Steam Community

UNITY IS COMING...
Few Unity test files have been added, they help create a character at logon, thats a start.
PLYR MOBS OBJE commands for client control. PLYR rx ry rz also modifies their location in the room.

