Few Unity test files have been added, they help create a character at logon, thats a start.
PLYR MOBS OBJE commands for client control. PLYR rx ry rz also modifies their location in the room.
City of Ages: Picture Supportive Text MUD (server and client included) update for 15 November 2022
UNITY IS COMING...
