Fixes

-Prevented animals from being transported during breeding.

-Terrarium creatures' breeding bug has been fixed.

-Fixed the spawn positions of the snakes when placed into a terrarium.

-The unit prices of invoices have been increased.

-Customers' tour inside the shop has been arranged in such a way that they cannot enter the depot (the room in the back) area.

-Fixed "Other Accessory" positions of living spaces.

-The size of the hamster wheel has been increased.

-A reminder window of player turn has been added to the left of the screen while the player is playing the Barbooth.

-Fixed the image of the Green Terror fish.

-Fixed a bug where the curved aquarium could not be placed on the aquarium sales stands.

-The frozen mouse has been removed from the customer wish list.

-Fixed the error that occurred in the employee when the player cleaned the place that the employee supposed to clean at the same time as the employee.

-The sales screen has been adjusted to be opened only when the player is behind the sales counter and looking at the customer.

-It has been arranged so that used baits are not listed on the information screen of the Accessory and Food Selling Stand.

-Frozen rat that were not placed by the player inside the freezer have been deleted.

-Bulk purchase of cargo has been fixed.

-Sounds that are not affected by the changes made in the sound settings section have been fixed.

-Animations that were supposed to stop when the employee's shift ends have been stopped.