Fixes
-Prevented animals from being transported during breeding.
-Terrarium creatures' breeding bug has been fixed.
-Fixed the spawn positions of the snakes when placed into a terrarium.
-The unit prices of invoices have been increased.
-Customers' tour inside the shop has been arranged in such a way that they cannot enter the depot (the room in the back) area.
-Fixed "Other Accessory" positions of living spaces.
-The size of the hamster wheel has been increased.
-A reminder window of player turn has been added to the left of the screen while the player is playing the Barbooth.
-Fixed the image of the Green Terror fish.
-Fixed a bug where the curved aquarium could not be placed on the aquarium sales stands.
-The frozen mouse has been removed from the customer wish list.
-Fixed the error that occurred in the employee when the player cleaned the place that the employee supposed to clean at the same time as the employee.
-The sales screen has been adjusted to be opened only when the player is behind the sales counter and looking at the customer.
-It has been arranged so that used baits are not listed on the information screen of the Accessory and Food Selling Stand.
-Frozen rat that were not placed by the player inside the freezer have been deleted.
-Bulk purchase of cargo has been fixed.
-Sounds that are not affected by the changes made in the sound settings section have been fixed.
-Animations that were supposed to stop when the employee's shift ends have been stopped.
Exotica: Petshop Simulator update for 15 November 2022
Hotfix 6
Fixes
