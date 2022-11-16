Hotfix for GRAVEN is out

Hello everyone,

After the most recent Content Update, you have been able to locate some annoying bugs, so here we are, fixing them for you. Thank you very much for the feedback you are providing, GRAVEN should now run smoother than ever!

Changelog:

Fixed various crashes

Fixed boss fight having gates closed if killing boss too quickly after entering arena

Fixed invisible blocker for projectiles appearing by Cruxfirth Archives main entrance

If you manage to find any other bugs to fix, go ahead and start a discussion here on Steam, please. Thank you very much for your support!