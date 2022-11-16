 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

GRAVEN update for 16 November 2022

Hotfix for GRAVEN is out

Share · View all patches · Build 9942004 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

After the most recent Content Update, you have been able to locate some annoying bugs, so here we are, fixing them for you. Thank you very much for the feedback you are providing, GRAVEN should now run smoother than ever!

Changelog:
  • Fixed various crashes
  • Fixed boss fight having gates closed if killing boss too quickly after entering arena
  • Fixed invisible blocker for projectiles appearing by Cruxfirth Archives main entrance

If you manage to find any other bugs to fix, go ahead and start a discussion here on Steam, please. Thank you very much for your support!

Changed files in this update

GRAVEN Content Depot 1371691
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link