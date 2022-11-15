TMNT SHREDDER'S REVENGE - TWO NOMINATIONS AT THE GAME AWARDS!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

GO GREEN MACHINE!

We're thrilled and proud to announce TMNT Shredder's Revenge nominations (Best Action & Best Multiplayer) at The Game Awards! 🎉

Being nominated is an incredible achievement for the entire team and Shredder's Revenge radical community! The whole TMNT Shredder's Revenge team would like to thank you all for your everlasting support. Nothing would have been possible without Shredder's Revenge amazing community!

Cast your vote for TMNT Shredder's Revenge: https://www.thegameawards.com/nominees

Follow us on our social media & let's kick some shell:

@TributeGames

@Dotemu

https://www.shredders-revenge.com