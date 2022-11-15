 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge update for 15 November 2022

TMNT SHREDDER'S REVENGE - TWO NOMINATIONS AT THE GAME AWARDS!

Share · View all patches · Build 9941986 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

GO GREEN MACHINE!

We're thrilled and proud to announce TMNT Shredder's Revenge nominations (Best Action & Best Multiplayer) at The Game Awards! 🎉

Being nominated is an incredible achievement for the entire team and Shredder's Revenge radical community! The whole TMNT Shredder's Revenge team would like to thank you all for your everlasting support. Nothing would have been possible without Shredder's Revenge amazing community!

Cast your vote for TMNT Shredder's Revenge: https://www.thegameawards.com/nominees

Follow us on our social media & let's kick some shell:

@TributeGames
@Dotemu
https://www.shredders-revenge.com

Changed depots in tribute branch

View more data in app history for build 9941986
Depot 1361511
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link