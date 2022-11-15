Join the Oceania DLC Open Beta

Oceania DLC - Open Beta

Starting today, anyone can apply for the Open Beta for the first DLC of Shadow Empire: Oceania. The Oceania DLC will bring lots of great new features. As well as adding large vast oceans to explore and oceanic trading to the game.

If you’re interested in taking part in the open beta and give us some feedback, you can apply [here](www.matrixgames.com/beta/shadow-empire-oceania).

Once accepted into the beta, you will receive all the information you need to start testing and exploring Shadow Empire's new DLC.

Oceania DLC - Description

For a long time the Planet Generation of Shadow Empire was limited to dry Planets and Planets with relatively small bodies of water. Now all is possible. You can create second Earths and even Waterworlds. Planets with many islands, or just a few continents. The new maps being generated with Oceania DLC change the feel and ambiance of the game completely. But it also changes the gameplay a lot and will make you experience a different style of game.

On top of this: the existing land-based Traders have gotten a more organised cousin with the sea-based Traders, who are known as Maritime Trade Houses (MTHs). The MTHs will allow you to explore the Oceans and secure Transport Contracts to invade and/or keep logistics flowing between different continents or islands. The MTH are of a very mercantile nature and it is also possible to acquire their stock. Once a shareholder you can use Policy Meetings with the MTH to influence their attitudes and Dividend payments.

Features:

With Oceania the Procedural Planet Generation can now generate much more diverse Planets:

Gaia Planet Class now available

Thalassa Planet Class now available

Proteus Planet Class now available

Fontus Planet Class now available

Maritime Trade House (MTH) mechanics

MTH Stock-trading, Policy Meetings, Dividends & Auctions

MTH Transport, Explore and Makeshift Port Contracts

MTH Naval warfare for sea supremacy

Naval logistical points allow amphibious invasions and transfers

The Oceania DLC were announced during Home of Wargamers. If you miss Vic's interview, you can watch it again here: