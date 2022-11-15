Exocolonist Patch #2 (version 2315) changelog!

I Was a Teenage Exocolonist Patch #2, version 2315 (November 15th) is up now on Steam!

More typos and a few bugs with gear and collectibles squashed. Patch notes:

fix double-equipping gear when upgrading, not being able to equip

fix crystal cluster making cards unselectable in controller mode

fix negative skill bonuses for statuses (mourning, injured etc)

fix (hopefully) can't drag battle cards in mouse mode

fix (maybe) groundhogs steam sync issue, stop saving on game exit

fix gear menu card scaling in biggerMenus mode

fix some job start events that weren't high priority

fix a bunch of references after you preempt famine

move hard-coded english strings into localization tsv for modding

buncha typos

One bug I'm hoping to (maybe) fix with this update is an issue where past memories are disappearing (characters from the main menu, endings and achievements in the gallery). This might be due to a Steam sync issue reverting the file Groundhogs.json. If you think this might still be happening to you with the new version 2315, please report it from inside the game, and if possible please also email your Steam cloud_log.txt and cloud_log previous.txt files to support@finji.co (C:\Program Files (x86)\Steam\logs on Windows, ~/Library/Application Support/Steam/logs on MacOS, ~/.local/share/Steam/logs on Linux).

Another issue I haven't been able to track down is fast-disappearing tooltips. They're supposed to stick around under your mouse, not disappear after a second! If this is happening to you (especially if you can figure out why!) please report it from inside the game.

Thank you for all your help!