Age of Undead update to version 1.1.3!

Share · View all patches · Build 9941749 · Last edited 15 November 2022 – 14:06:24 UTC by Wendy

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1.3:

Fixed an incorrect value inserted in the latest update in a “turret” of the Infected.

Fixed an issue with the airport collider that did not allow it to be placed near other airports.

Fixed an audio bug that played the sound of the flamethrower turret in an infinite loop.

The following units have been subjected to a balance:

Shopping Center

Camper

Supermarket

Gas station

Junkyard

Shooting gallery

Car workshop

Aviation museum

Asylum

Prison

Television station

Turret: 7.62mm Machine gun

Turret: Flamethrower

Turret: Buckshot

Wood spikes

Small light tower

Spotlight

In the next update, I intend to balance the units of the Army.

See you in the next update, survivors!