 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Age of Undead update for 15 November 2022

Age of Undead update to version 1.1.3!

Share · View all patches · Build 9941749 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello, Generals!

CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1.3:

  • Fixed an incorrect value inserted in the latest update in a “turret” of the Infected.

  • Fixed an issue with the airport collider that did not allow it to be placed near other airports.

  • Fixed an audio bug that played the sound of the flamethrower turret in an infinite loop.

  • The following units have been subjected to a balance:
    Shopping Center
    Camper
    Supermarket
    Gas station
    Junkyard
    Shooting gallery
    Car workshop
    Aviation museum
    Asylum
    Prison
    Television station
    Turret: 7.62mm Machine gun
    Turret: Flamethrower
    Turret: Buckshot
    Wood spikes
    Small light tower
    Spotlight

In the next update, I intend to balance the units of the Army.

See you in the next update, survivors!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2012611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link