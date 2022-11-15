Age of Undead update to version 1.1.3!

Hello, Generals!
CHANGES IN VERSION 1.1.3:
-
Fixed an incorrect value inserted in the latest update in a “turret” of the Infected.
-
Fixed an issue with the airport collider that did not allow it to be placed near other airports.
-
Fixed an audio bug that played the sound of the flamethrower turret in an infinite loop.
-
The following units have been subjected to a balance:
Shopping Center
Camper
Supermarket
Gas station
Junkyard
Shooting gallery
Car workshop
Aviation museum
Asylum
Prison
Television station
Turret: 7.62mm Machine gun
Turret: Flamethrower
Turret: Buckshot
Wood spikes
Small light tower
Spotlight
In the next update, I intend to balance the units of the Army.
See you in the next update, survivors!
Changed files in this update