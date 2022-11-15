 Skip to content

RAILROADS Online! update for 15 November 2022

RAILROADS Online! - BETA BRANCH - 221115

RAILROADS Online! - BETA BRANCH - 221115

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Hello everyone!

the new build 221115 in the beta branch has just been released!

Changelog:

  • optimized code for truck/rail interaction for better FPS performance
  • turntables can now be linked directly to rails
  • fixed bug where switches and turntable rendering disappears when near the edge of the screen
  • fixed bug where player could not delete old spline fill/wall placed at ground level
  • fixed bug ballast end caps incorrect height
  • fixed bug where player could not link rails at unloading areas
  • fixed bug where 3ft Rail IV can no longer be placed on top of ballast splines or linked to other track splines that are higher then ground level
  • fixed bug switch interaction UI appearing on screen when placing a new spline
  • fixed class 48 interaction with the crossovers placed under the previous build tools
  • fixed Glenbrook: missing trigger for sanddome hatch
  • fixed Glenbrook: too high boiler pressure
  • fixed typo in industry difficulty tooltip

Thanks and see you soon!

Changed depots in test branch

