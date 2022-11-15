RAILROADS Online! - BETA BRANCH - 221115

Hello everyone!
the new build 221115 in the beta branch has just been released!
Changelog:
- optimized code for truck/rail interaction for better FPS performance
- turntables can now be linked directly to rails
- fixed bug where switches and turntable rendering disappears when near the edge of the screen
- fixed bug where player could not delete old spline fill/wall placed at ground level
- fixed bug ballast end caps incorrect height
- fixed bug where player could not link rails at unloading areas
- fixed bug where 3ft Rail IV can no longer be placed on top of ballast splines or linked to other track splines that are higher then ground level
- fixed bug switch interaction UI appearing on screen when placing a new spline
- fixed class 48 interaction with the crossovers placed under the previous build tools
- fixed Glenbrook: missing trigger for sanddome hatch
- fixed Glenbrook: too high boiler pressure
- fixed typo in industry difficulty tooltip
Thanks and see you soon!
