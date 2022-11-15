RAILROADS Online! - BETA BRANCH - 221115

Share · View all patches · Build 9941743 · Last edited 15 November 2022 – 14:52:24 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello everyone!

the new build 221115 in the beta branch has just been released!

Changelog:

optimized code for truck/rail interaction for better FPS performance

turntables can now be linked directly to rails

fixed bug where switches and turntable rendering disappears when near the edge of the screen

fixed bug where player could not delete old spline fill/wall placed at ground level

fixed bug ballast end caps incorrect height

fixed bug where player could not link rails at unloading areas

fixed bug where 3ft Rail IV can no longer be placed on top of ballast splines or linked to other track splines that are higher then ground level

fixed bug switch interaction UI appearing on screen when placing a new spline

fixed class 48 interaction with the crossovers placed under the previous build tools

fixed Glenbrook: missing trigger for sanddome hatch

fixed Glenbrook: too high boiler pressure

fixed typo in industry difficulty tooltip

Thanks and see you soon!